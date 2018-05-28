Police investigate two Sunday house fires

Two homes in Grand Cayman’s eastern districts were set on fire Sunday afternoon, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported Monday.

One of the arson fires occurred at a home on Old Robin Road, North Side. Police said the owners came home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, found the residence had been broken into and fire set to the furniture. The flames went out on their own, before the owners’ arrival.

Police said the rooms in the house had been ransacked, but nothing was reported missing. No arrests were immediately reported.

Police and fire crews were also called to a home on West Lane, Bodden Town around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The home sustained significant damage from the fire, but no one was hurt, police said.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the West Lane fire.