Update: Pedestrian critical after being struck

Update at 2 p.m. Monday

Both lanes of Shamrock Road are now open to traffic, following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The pedestrian remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Original story

The eastbound lane of Shamrock Road near Trumbach Drive has been blocked, following a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian late Monday morning.

The pedestrian was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Officers were at the scene and directing traffic. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.