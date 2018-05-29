Jaron Calvin Solomon, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to causing grievous bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend, who was stabbed multiple times. He was originally charged with attempted murder.

Mr. Solomon, from East End, had denied attempting to kill the victim at an East End dive shop, where she worked, on July 6, 2017.

Mr. Solomon pleaded guilty to three counts on common assault on co-workers of the victim, and a charge of damage to property in relation to a broken window.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing on July 4.