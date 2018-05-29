Annual activities by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Mounts Bay, one of three landing ship docks operated by the RFA, will close Governors Beach to the public for a day and a half, beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. and reopening about 4 p.m. Friday.

The Mounts Bay will conduct a landing exercise as part of preparations for this year’s hurricane season, which begins June 1. The Royal Navy will replicate the landing of heavy equipment and supplies in the aftermath of a disaster, starting late Thursday afternoon.

Landing ship docks can offload embarked troops in rougher weather than the previous generation of ships, and do it in half the time.

“All that equipment will be across Governors Beach,” said a government spokesperson. “They’ll have to camp out there.”

As it did last year, the crew of the ship will move the heavy equipment on Friday morning to Northward Prison, which will likely impact the morning drive of some island commuters. The crew will spend the day clearing vegetation around the facility.

RFA Mounts Bay was critical to recovery response in a number of other overseas territories following the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The ship provided assistance to the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla following the storms.