From left, Acting Minister of Community Affairs Austin Harris, National Council for Persons with Disabilities member Keith ‘Parker’ Tibbetts and Rotary Central President and Executive Leader of the Special Needs Foundation Susie Bodden officiate at the ‘Mobi-Mat’ ribbon-cutting ceremony and plaque unveiling on Seven Mile Beach on May 19.

The ‘Mobi-Mat’ will make it easier for people with disabilities and mobility issues to enter the water.