The section of Shamrock Road/Bodden Town Road between Condor Road and Anton Bodden Drive will be closed on Wednesday, 30 May, in order to facilitate a utility pole change in the area, police advised.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be diverted onto Condor Road and Anton Bodden Drive from 8:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m. During this times, the area will only be accessible to local traffic.