Passengers on the cruise ship Carnival Miracle finally got their first taste of the Caribbean on Thursday after being stuck in Tampa for two days.

The 2,124-passenger vessel was reportedly scheduled to depart on Sunday and make stops in Honduras and Belize before coming to Cayman.

However, the ship had to be kept docked in Tampa for two days due to “necessary maintenance work,” according to the Associated Press.

The liner set sail on Wednesday and arrived at George Town Thursday morning, skipping Honduras and Belize.

Passengers were reportedly offered a two-day pro-rated fare refund and $200 onboard credit to all staterooms, as well as free shuttles to some Tampa Bay attractions and special shows.

The Carnival Miracle still has a visit to Mexico on its itinerary.