Police confirmed on Thursday that the pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday morning in the Savannah area has died.

The deceased was identified as Carlton “Carl” William Farrell, 68, of Bodden Town.

Police also said Thursday that the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, a 42-year-old man residing in George Town, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He is currently on bail as the investigation continues.

According to police, Mr. Farrell was struck in the eastbound (outbound) lanes of Shamrock Road near Trumbach Drive, just east of the Lower Valley Agricultural Grounds.

He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday, police said.

The crash clogged traffic through the Savannah area for a few hours during the middle of the day Monday as RCIPS officers directed drivers around the incident.