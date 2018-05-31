Brac centenarian ‘Miss Dolly’ dies

One of Cayman Brac’s iconic rope twisters, Lillian Dorothy Brown, fondly knows as “Miss Dolly,” passed away on Wednesday at Faith Hospital.

Miss Dolly celebrated her 100th birthday last October.

The daughter of Hellena and Raib Bodden, she grew up in West End on Cayman Brac with her eight siblings.

Her daughter Coleen Gibson remembers her mother twisting rope, plaiting and making thatch baskets.

In her later years, Miss Dolly married Harvey Brown. Mr. Brown was a seaman, farmer and fisherman.

She worked with government, doing the occasional odd jobs of cleaning government offices, her daughter said, and stopped working shortly before she was 75.

“She was the best mother in the world and she always had time for the children and worked very hard to raise us,” said Ms. Gibson. “We did what we could to help her out, she was special and everyone liked her …

“She always had a smile for people and did everything she could for people. She helped my father … and she was a big asset to the community of Cayman Brac.”

Ms. Brown loved going to church and during the service she would share her singing talents with the congregation.

She spent a year in the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre before she died, her daughter said.

In March, she got the opportunity to meet Cayman’s new governor, Anwar Choudhury, when he toured Cayman Brac for the first time and visited the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre.

Ms. Brown also received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday, Ms. Gibson said.

Ms. Brown is survived by children Aleita, Coleen and Claire.

The funeral service for Ms. Brown will be held on Sunday, June 10, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Watering Place at 2 p.m. Interment follows at the Creek Cemetery.