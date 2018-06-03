MLA Bernie Bush hospitalized

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush is expected to undergo heart surgery at Health City Cayman Islands later this week.

Cayman Islands Democratic Party leader, Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, confirmed to the Cayman Compass over the weekend that Mr. Bernie Bush had been admitted and that he was being updated periodically on his condition.

“We are praying for Bernie in this season of ill health,” the speaker said.

It is understood Mr. Bernie Bush was admitted to the Health City facility Friday after doctors became concerned about a blockage around his heart.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said he visited Mr. Bernie Bush Saturday at Health City and that he was doing fairly well under the circumstances.

Mr. Saunders said Mr. Bernie Bush decided to go to the doctor after a student at West Bay Primary School told the West Bay MLA Thursday evening during an after-school event that he was not looking like himself. After several tests at Health City, the blockages were discovered.

“This kid saved [Bernie’s] life,” Mr. Saunders said.

The MLA was first elected in 2013 and is now serving his second term in the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly.

He is a former civil servant and a local sports enthusiast, a co-founder of West Bay football club Scholars International and is a founding member of Cayman’s Special Olympics Committee.

He has also served on the National Drug Council, the Liquor Licensing Board of Grand Cayman and the former Immigration Board.