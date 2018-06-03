A former employee of cable and internet provider Logic was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months imprisonment for theft and making a false document.

Cavenna Ellis was found to have stolen $57,872.99 and re-written deposit slips to cover her transgressions.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn read the facts of the case Friday before handing down her sentence.

Ms. Ellis, who had been employed as an office payables administrator for Logic, was convicted of making a series of fraudulent transactions over a five-week span in 2013.

The magistrate said Friday Ms. Ellis was responsible for picking up funds from Logic stores and depositing them in the bank, and she systematically opened the bags, removed cash and re-wrote the deposit slips.

The delay in deposits eventually caught her supervisor’s attention, and Ms. Ellis subsequently confessed to Logic executives and to the police.

Ms. Ellis would later recant that confession, but Magistrate Gunn found her account to police to be compelling. The magistrate said Friday that $37,770.23 is still outstanding, but she did not make a compensation order as part of her sentence.

Logic will not be prevented from suing Ms. Ellis in civil court in an attempt to reclaim the missing funds, but because she will not have a source of income while incarcerated, the magistrate felt that a compensation order would represent an additional penalty.

“The vast majority of people with financial difficulties do not resort to crime,” said Magistrate Gunn while reading her verdict. The magistrate said the defendant carried “the highest category of culpability,” for her offenses due to it being a breach of trust case and because the crime necessitated a significant degree of planning. Logic had been supportive of the employee, said the magistrate, by paying her tuition fees and being flexible with her hours when she went back to school while working.

Ms. Ellis was sentenced to three years and 9 months for both the theft and making false documents, but the sentences will run concurrently.

The magistrate found several mitigating factors while deliberating for her sentence.

Ms. Ellis was previously thought to be of good character and had several people vouch for her, and her social inquiry report concluded she was a low risk of re-offending. Ms. Ellis is the only source of income for her family, because her husband is not allowed to work in Cayman due to his immigration status.

The magistrate also found a few aggravating factors. There was no indication Ms. Ellis would have stopped her series of thefts, said the magistrate, and the number of transactions were significant.

The magistrate also said Ms. Ellis sought to cast suspicion on other Logic employees.