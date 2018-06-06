Tourism awards deadline extended

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has announced that it is extending the deadline for nominations for this year’s Stingray Tourism Awards by a week, until midnight, Friday, June 15.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on Tuesday, July 17.

The ceremony honors top performers in the tourism industry.

CITA members can make nominations in the following categories: Accommodations (condominiums/villas and hotels); Watersports; Restaurants; Allied, Attractions and Transportation (Allied includes retail, services, media, arts and entertainment).

There is also a Rising Star Award for a promising industry newcomer, which is presented to a newcomer to the industry; a Diamond Award for a hospitality veteran who has been in the industry for more than 20 years; and a Lifetime Achievement Award.