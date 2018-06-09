Armed men rob Cayman National Bank

Two masked men armed with guns robbed a security guard at Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue early Saturday morning, police reported.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the scene, where two bags containing cash were reportedly stolen from the guard.

A single gunshot was fired but no injuries were reported, according to RCIPS.

The robbers allegedly smashed the windscreen of the vehicle that was used to get away with the money.

The amount of cash stolen is currently unknown. The matter is under investigation.