Two armed and masked men robbed a security guard transporting cash outside Cayman National Bank in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police said a single shot was fired in the holdup.

The robbery outside the Elgin Avenue bank occurred just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said two masked men armed with guns smashed the windscreen of the vehicle that was transporting the money. They robbed the guard of two money bags containing cash.

No arrests had been made by Monday.

This is the latest in a number of armed robberies in Cayman this year.

On March 3, two armed robbers exchanged gunfire with police pursuing them through Prospect following a holdup at Bodden Town’s Czech Inn. Another armed robbery had occurred at a small George Town store earlier that night. One man has been charged with the Czech Inn robbery.

On March 9, two robbers stole a cash bag from a courier at gunpoint on Eastern Avenue. And on the night of March 27, two security guards collecting business takings from Wendy’s restaurant in Savannah were robbed at gunpoint by two masked men.