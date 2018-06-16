Man stabbed during fight on Harbour Drive

A 21-year-old male sustained multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning during a fight outside Margaritaville restaurant on Harbour Drive in George Town, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The RCIPS said officers arrived on the scene at 1 a.m. and found the man in a nearby parking lot, where he was administered first aid and then taken to the hospital.

The victim is in serious but stable condition, RCIPS indicated.

A male was arrested and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about the stabbing and the events that led up to it.

Anyone with information should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.