A 21-year-old male sustained multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning during a fight outside Margaritaville restaurant on Harbour Drive in George Town, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The RCIPS said officers arrived on the scene at 1 a.m. and found the man in a nearby parking lot, where he was administered first aid and then taken to the hospital.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, RCIPS indicated Sunday afternoon.

An 18-year-old male was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of wounding in relation to the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about the stabbing and the events that led up to it. Call 949-4222.