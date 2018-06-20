Lottery scam seeks personal bank info

A lottery scam is currently being circulated through email and potentially other forms of social media, the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit advised.

The scam falsely claims to be part of the lottery organization “Euro Lotto Spanish Sweepstake Lottery” and states that the recipient is the winner of €1,250,000. The document also requests the recipient to fill in their personal financial and residential details, including bank name, bank account number and personal home address.

While the document features stamps and signatures that appear legitimate, recipients of this document are advised to delete it immediately.