YMCA summer camps start July 3

The YMCA of the Cayman Islands will run its summer camps from July 3 to Aug. 24 at the Little League Field of Dreams, the Camana Bay Sports Complex and the Cayman Islands Baptist Church Youth Centre in Savannah. There will also be a location on Cayman Brac, the organization announced.

Parents and kids can choose from five different camps that will be open to varying age groups: Traditional Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds, Island Explorer Camp for 7- to 12-year-olds, Y Junior Chef Camp for aspiring chefs between the ages of 9 and 12, the Challenge Camp for 9- to 12-year-olds, and the Teen Challenge Camp for 13- to 17-year-olds.

The Traditional Day Camp offers a variety of activities, including swimming, field games, arts and crafts, sports, and camp songs. Each week campers will explore a different theme that is woven into the traditional camp experience. Traditional Day Camp runs for the full eight weeks and is spread across all three Grand Cayman camp locations.

Island Explorer Camp will involve campers spending their time visiting exciting attractions islandwide, from local heritage sites and some of Cayman’s top visitor attractions to a fun afternoon at the movies.

The Junior Chef Camp offers the perfect opportunity for campers to get hands-on experience in the kitchen as they explore and create different cultural and traditional foods.

The Challenge Camp and Teen Challenge Camp provide an opportunity for kids and teens to take on a whole new kind of physical challenge by putting their outdoor skills to the test. Activities include taking on the Y’s new ropes course, climbing, archery and nature hikes. Campers will learn the basics of climbing, as well as participate in fun outdoor challenges focused on teambuilding and leadership development.

“The YMCA is pleased to offer another summer of fun to parents who are seeking a safe environment for their children to stay active, learn new things and make new friends. Our caring, well-trained staff members are dedicated to helping campers grow physically, mentally and spiritually,” said camp organizer Jenny Stuesser.

On-site registration for the Y camps is open every weekday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Field of Dreams until Friday, June 29. For more information, log on to www.ymcacayman.ky. Scholarships are also available to those in financial need. For more information on camp scholarships, email [email protected]