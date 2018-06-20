Cayman Drama Society performs Shakespeare in the park

Would a performance of any other playwright have been as sweet?

The Cayman Drama Society treated the public to an outdoor Shakespeare festival Saturday, when they performed a number of selections from the Bard’s catalogue at the Dart Park Amphitheatre.

A cast of performers ranging in age from four to 60-something ran through scenes from The Tempest, Julius Caesar, Macbeth, and Romeo and Juliet, among others. Kirsty O’Sullivan, education and operations manager for the drama society, said the Shakespeare Festival was a gigantic success.

“I was absolutely delighted,” she said. “I think taking on Shakespeare with the different ages we had is not easy. They rose to the challenge, had a lot of fun with it and did a fantastic job. It was really lovely to see them take to the stage with such ownership of words they previously didn’t know the meanings of.”

Ms. O’Sullivan estimated that somewhere between 100 and 150 people witnessed parts of the four-hour production, and she noted that there were 47 performers involved in the festival. The actors worked on seven different scenes, and three of them were performed twice during the event.

The 5-7 age bracket put on a performance called The ABC’s of Shakespeare, and the 8-12 class put on mini versions of Macbeth, and Romeo and Juliet. The 12-16 age group performed selections from A Midsummer Nights’ Dream, and the adults did a scene from The Tempest and The Taming of the Shrew.

The performances were held at Dart Park, said Ms. O’Sullivan, because their usual venue, the Prospect Playhouse, is temporarily unavailable due to the showing of the musical Grease. The drama society will offer summer camps and adult comedy sketch and improv camps at the playhouse this summer.

“Our next offerings are summer camps, which will take place and have a performance at the Prospect Playhouse,” Ms. O’Sullivan said. “We’ll certainly be using Dart Park again in the future if they let us, because it was just fantastic and I think the youth really enjoyed the opportunity to perform outdoors.”