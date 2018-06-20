Kid-friendly activities are at the heart of Under the Sea Family Day, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

Activity sheets, games and art activities will be available for children of all ages. Self-guided tour packs, available at reception, will help families explore the current exhibition, “Coral Encounters.”

In addition, the gallery, along with Plastic Free Cayman, will be hosting a workshop from 10-11 a.m., where families can use items collected from beach clean-ups to create art. Materials will be provided, however families are encouraged to bring their own recyclables from home or from a local clean-up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who can assist them.

The events are free. However, pre-registration is recommended for the art workshop, which is limited to 20 students. Email [email protected] or call (345) 945-8111 to register.