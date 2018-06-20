Five men arrested for smuggling ganja

Police arrested five men early Tuesday morning on suspicion of smuggling ganja into Grand Cayman.

About 3:30 a.m. that morning, officers with the Joint Marine and Air Operations Units were conducting border patrols along South Sound when they spotted a vessel being offloaded on the beach near Smith Barcadere. Patrol officers responded, pursued several men along the beach and arrested them. They confiscated the vessel, two vehicles and a significant quantity of drugs.

The five men – ages 29, of West Bay, 25, of Bodden Town, and 15, 25 and 30 of George Town – remain in custody as investigations continue.