Female divers join hands for record attempt

Scuba divers in the Cayman Islands are aiming to set a novel new world record by forming the longest female underwater human chain.

The record attempt, organized by Divetech, will be part of the Professional Association of Dive Instructors’ Women’s Dive Day on July 21.

At hundreds of dive resorts across the globe, divers will come together to celebrate women in diving. Last year there were nearly 900 events in 85 countries, including underwater cleanups and charity events.

Jo Mikutowicz, owner of Divetech, said the idea was to have fun and raise money for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation.

She said Women’s Dive Day helped strengthen the dive community all over the world.

“By joining each other in dive or ocean related activities, it will attract new divers, keep women active in diving, help the environment or raise money for a charity. Women bring a different level of pizazz to the sport with their amazing energy and it’s always a very fun and supportive event.”

She said the dive industry had previously had a façade of being a male-dominated industry. But she believes that has changed.

“It might have been like that in the past but now it seems more and more women are involved. From being certified divers to instructors that teach and guide diving, to driving boats, marine research, tech diving, archaeological exploration, cave diving, freediving and running dive companies, women play a huge roll in the diving industry as it is today and where it is headed in the future, and it is nice to recognize that.”

Cayman divers will gather at Lighthouse Point on July 21 for the record attempt. Ms. Mikutowicz said she hoped to bring as many female divers as possible together to join hands underwater and form a human chain.

A donation of $25 to the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation is required in order to take part.

Pre-registration is mandatory for safety reasons. For more information, call Divetech on 946-5658.