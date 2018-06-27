After legislative approval, the Office of Education Standards has posted its framework for “Successful Schools and Achieving Students,” a template for evaluating both government and private schools and their educational programs.

The evaluations are based on a four-point scale, which assesses schools’ progress on a scale ranging from weak to excellent.

Over the past seven months, government officials, administrators, teachers and the public have weighed in on the elements of the framework, which was fine-tuned in the process.

Peter Carpenter, director of the Office of Education Standards, said the most common suggestion he received from the public was to do inspections more frequently than the proposed four-year cycle. Additional input from the Education Council resulted in changing the four-year schedule for inspections to a two-year schedule.

The final document is posted on the Portfolio of the Civic Service website.