Local children swarmed Calypso, the mascot of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, at the Savannah Primary School Careers Day earlier in the month.

The event, held on the morning of June 15, allowed potential employers like CIAA, the Department of Immigration, Department of Environment, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Fidelity Bank to pitch students on exciting career opportunities of the future. – Photo: Cayman Islands Airports Authority