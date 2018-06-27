Sometimes chickens can be very strange creatures. The age-old question, “why did the chicken cross the road?” is stood upon it’s head in Grand Cayman’s Patrick’s Island. In this case, residents wonder why the island’s abundant feral chickens won’t cross the bridge into the neighborhood.

Annabel Dawson, a Patrick’s Island resident, found it interesting reading in the Cayman Compass about how Cayman’s road names offer an insight into the islands’ past, people and places. She too wanted to find out about her neck of the woods and why the chickens there act so strangely.

Since living in Patrick’s Island for the past 30 years, Ms. Dawson has also wondered who Patrick was, and how the area was deemed an “island.”

“Our house is 30 years old and was one of the original homes built here. At the same time, I believe the Crightons built their home here and possibly were involved in developing Patrick’s Island,” she said.

Patrick’s Island is a prestigious development in Prospect of residential canalfront and oceanfront homes with easy access to the North Sound, the shops at Grand Harbour, Countryside Shopping Village, schools and town. It is considered a high-end neighborhood by Caymanian standards, where affluent Caymanians and expats live.

According to Dale Crighton of Crighton Properties Ltd., Huig Zuiderent – a foreign investor involved with local shareholders such as former MLA, the late Jim Bodden – bought Patrick’s Island and developed it into canal lots in the early 1970s.

Before that, Patrick’s Island was known as Omega Bay Estates. Mr. Zuiderent bought the waterfrontage of Omega Bay, which had been converted to Grand Cayman Golf Resorts, and began development.

Mr. Zuiderent named “Patrick’s Island” and “Patricks Avenue” after his son, who died in childbirth. Mr. Crighton said it is normal procedure in Cayman for the developer to name the streets.

As for the chickens, that mystery is a bit more difficult to solve.

Why will chickens not cross the bridge into Patrick’s Island?

Mr. Crighton said with a chuckle: “That’s a good question. I don’t know, but maybe I need to put a bridge in Crystal Harbour.”

Fear of crossing bridges is a relatively common phobia, although most people with it do not know they have something called “gephyrophobia.”

Chickens can be just as neurotic as humans, and can be terrified by the most unexpected things, according to the website www.yourchickens.co.uk.

The very word “chicken” is used to describe someone who is overly timid. Chickens also, it seems, are cowardly custards.