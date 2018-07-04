Easy Street, once a haunted cow pasture

Local legend has it that Easy Street was possibly one of the most haunted places in all of Bodden Town. White ghosts, strange noises, feelings of creepiness and scared farmers were often reported years ago.

Located off Condor Road just past the Bodden Town Primary School, the area around Easy Street was originally known as “Cane Ground.”

“It was a cow pasture and the place was haunted,” said resident Freddie Watler, now 80.

“Everyone that went in that direction, their hair stood on end. I experienced that,” he said. “One evening I was going into Cane Ground to shoot rabbits [agouti] when I saw a person walking in front of me. I tried catching up with the person and they just disappeared.”

Laurel Watler, 94, recalls no cane growing in the area. She said it was a large field where her grandfather Evans Wood and other men in the community raised cows.

According to Mr. Watler, the area right next to Cane Ground was known as “Grass Piece,” which was also reportedly haunted. It was a favorite planting ground for corn, pumpkins, cassava and other produce. Often, Mr. Watler said, there were quarrels between the farmers when the cows got in the plantation field and destroyed all the crops.

Nowadays, the area has been renamed Easy Street, a seemingly fitting name for the area which residents now describe as a place to “chill out,” relax and leave your worries behind.

The jewel in this ordinary street with only six well-kept homes is the group of diverse characters that gather there. Things can get quite loud on Easy Street, especially when there is a call over WhatsApp for a friendly game of dominoes. A chef, a policeman, a fisherman, a gardener, a deejay, a roadwork man and a hardware manager congregate at the home of Cecile Collins once a week for a friendly game of dominoes, to eat jerk chicken, fried fish and fritters, and chat.

They claim it’s the best way to relax.

“Many domino ‘six love’ [the ultimate score] have gone down easy on Easy Street,” Ms. Collins said.

“Ain’t nothing easy on Easy Street,” said her husband James. Mr. Collins is the team leader of “Team Them,” the novice players who at times can surprise everyone with a winning hand.

The definition of “Easy Street,” for English-language rookies, is a situation with no worries – a situation of wealth and ease. This was what Marilyn Nasirun’s retirement plan involved when she named Easy Street more than 30 years ago. The 62-year resident from Almond Avenue in Prospect purchased the property from family to build her dream home.

“Life had to be easy after building my second home and looking forward to a more relaxing life,” she said. “It turned out to be ‘a hard knock life.’ I thought I was retiring but I never worked more in my life,” Ms. Nasirun said.

Ms. Nasirun said it was not easy acquiring Easy Street. First, it was hard finding and getting to the property through the bushes. Then she had to battle other landowners for a right-of-way to establish the road, and then she had to deal with the stresses of developing the road.

“The only thing I found easy about Easy Street was naming it Easy Street,” she said.

The late Kent Rankin finished the development of Easy Street.

Ironically, Ms. Nasirun never moved to Easy Street, but takes comfort in the fact that she can visit there any time she feels like it, as her son DJ Dax lives in her dream house and her sister keeps the Easy Street social calendar alive.