Julie Scott

[email protected]

Over a number of years, the Walkers Art Club has been exposing young artists to an assortment of styles and media to deepen their understanding of art and how it can influence their lives.

Participants are instructed by trained arts educators and are encouraged to express themselves, emphasizing creativity and experimentation through age-appropriate projects, themes and skills. The classes and course materials are free to students thanks to the generous support of Walkers.

The results of their hard work can be seen at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands in the “Insight” exhibition that closes this weekend. The large variety of artwork provides insight into the inner thoughts of 100 of Cayman’s young artists, as well as the artistic future of Cayman. There are more than 200 pieces in the collection, curated from six different weekly art clubs. Mediums range from paper to clay, and even poinciana seed pods.

Students from Cayman Brac and all the schools on Grand Cayman, including primary and secondary institutions, have had an opportunity to join the Walkers Art Club and produce these works. “Insight” includes pieces from the students created throughout the past year, demonstrating how their skills have evolved as they have made their way through the program.

Walkers has supported the gallery for over a decade through community initiatives such as [email protected] and Chalkfest before shifting focus to arts education programs for students with a passion for the arts. Managing partner of Walkers’ Cayman office, Antonia Hardy, states, “One of the most rewarding aspects of the program has been watching students grow from pre-school through to high-school level. This program enables children from schools throughout the island to interact and make friends whilst gaining a solid foundation in visual arts and going on to achieve great things. It truly is a program that inspires the next generation of creative thinkers.”

Friday, July 6, is the last opportunity to see the exhibition, and the public is encouraged to stop by the gallery before it closes. This colorful display of some real young talent is well worth a look.

For more information about the National Gallery, email [email protected] or call 945-8111.