Food truck robbed in Red Bay

Two gun shots were fired during a robbery of a food truck overnight Thursday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police said the heist occurred a few minutes before midnight at the corner of Selkirk Drive and Shamrock Road.

Two masked men took cash from the register and a handbag from the Al La Kebab truck employees before running off, police said.

One of the suspects had a handgun and officers said two shots were fired into the air during robbery, but no one was hurt.

No arrests were immediately reported.