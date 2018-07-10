UPDATE: Gunman attempts to rob restaurant

A gunman entered Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road and demanded cash some time before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The man reportedly struck someone with the gun. That individual was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Shots, however, were not fired, according to the RCIPS, despite earlier reports to the contrary.

Police indicated that a man was already in custody.

Officers were blocking traffic around the area.

They did not confirm if there were any injuries.

The Wharf restaurant went into lockdown out of caution. An officer was at the scene to make sure guests were safe.

The area was closed from the junction of Eastern Avenue to Queen’s Court as of late Tuesday night.