EY awards 2018 Cayman scholarship to Selena Ross

Selena Ross has been selected as the recipient of this year’s EY Cayman scholarship. Ms. Ross has interned previously with EY and is returning to intern for a second time this summer.

The EY scholarship will be used to fund her attendance at the University of Surrey in London, where she is pursuing her undergraduate studies in accounting and finance and, upon graduation next year, her master’s degree.

The scholarship is valued at up to US$30,000 per year for a maximum of five years until the recipient has completed the minimum educational requirement to qualify as a certified public accountant. It provides students, who have shown academic excellence, the opportunity to gain higher education and build careers in the professional services industry.

The scholarship includes an eight- to ten-week summer internship to gain practical experience and an offer of full-time employment at EY upon successful completion of the university program.

“It’s an honor to award this year’s EY Cayman scholarship to Selena Ross,” said Mike Mannisto, partner at EY Cayman Ltd. “Selena is a poised, confident individual, with strong academic achievements.”