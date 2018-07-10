Cayman social media campaign wins industry award

Ogier has won an award at the Citywealth Brand Management and Reputation Awards 2018 for a social media campaign to raise the profile of the firm’s local legal services team in Cayman.

Ogier received the silver award in the Best Social Media/Digital Marketing category, having previously won awards for best rebrand and its website at the inaugural awards two years ago.

The firm’s Local Legal Services team in Cayman is led by associate Cline Glidden Jr. – a former Minister for Tourism – who advises local businesses on a range of matters including licensing and property transactions, as well as advising high-net worth individuals on relocations.

Kate Kirk, head of marketing at Ogier, said the award-winning campaign aimed to extend the reach of the firm’s Cayman network, and resulted in a 30-percent increase in followers in Cayman.

“One of the most engaging recent topics has been Cayman’s cryptocurrency offering. Our campaign included articles and news stories relating to blockchain, cryptocurrencies and ICOs, which connected Ogier with this high growth area,” she said.

“Using targeting and engaging social media influencers through insight-led articles, we used social media to showcase the services of our Cayman Local Legal Services team. And posting stories and pictures about our [corporate social responsibility] activity.”