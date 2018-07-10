Solomon Harris moves to Camana Bay

Law firm Solomon Harris has moved offices to a new location in Camana Bay.

As the company approaches its 20th anniversary in Cayman, the anticipated needs of the firm prompted the move.

“The move solidifies the firm’s strength and growth over the past 20 years as one of the leading independent Cayman Islands law firms,” Managing Partner Sophia Harris said. “As the firm expands and moves into another decade, Camana Bay was the only choice and this will be its next version of prestigious office space in a new community among existing clients.”

Solomon Harris has moved temporarily to the 2nd floor of 53 Market Street, while its new home at 18 Forum Lane in Camana Bay is being tailored to its needs over the coming months.