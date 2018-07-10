Partner promotions at Harneys

Harneys announced five new partners and two new directors in the Cayman Islands, Cyprus and Hong Kong offices. The new partners are Jonathan Bernstein, Christopher Hall, Bronwyn King, Marc Parrott and Theodoros Zafiropoulos.

Mr. Bernstein in the Cayman Islands specializes in advising hedge funds, their managers and their onshore counsel on structuring, formation, restructuring, corporate governance and ongoing operational matters.

Mr. Hall, also a member of the Cayman Islands practice, advises on the establishment and maintenance of all types of hedge and private equity funds, as well as a wide range of corporate and finance matters.

Ms. King in Hong Kong specializes in Cayman Islands and BVI investment funds and corporate transactions, particularly for asset managers and banks in China.

Mr. Parrott in Hong Kong advises on Cayman Islands and BVI private equity funds and hedge funds.

Harneys now has 57 partners across 12 international locations, and a global headcount of more than 550.