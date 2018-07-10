Mourant appoints Hayden Isbister as managing partner

Offshore law firm and governance services provider, Mourant, has appointed partner and head of corporate, Hayden Isbister, as its new Cayman Islands office managing partner.

Mr. Isbister, who joined Mourant in 2013, leads the firm’s corporate practice in Cayman. He has more than 10 years’ experience advising on the Cayman law aspects of corporate and finance matters with an emphasis on investment funds.

Mr. Isbister takes over the role of managing partner from Litigation Partner Peter Hayden, who recently stepped down after more than four years in the role. Mr. Hayden will continue to focus on client work and further developing Mourant’s litigation practice.

Mourant Global Managing Partner Jonathan Rigby said, “Hayden has an impressive track record of building strong, trusted relationships with clients and colleagues, and he has made a significant contribution to the development of our Cayman practice in recent years. We are currently experiencing exceptional growth and Hayden is taking the helm at an exciting time for us.

“He will bring a fresh perspective to the role, and I am confident that, under his leadership, our practice here will continue to go from strength to strength.”

In addition to his law degree, Mr. Isbister holds a bachelor of business from the University of Queensland.

Hayden is an avid runner and, together with the firm, has been a proud supporter of the Off the Beaten Track Ultramarathon, which takes place in February each year. He also helps coach the Mourant team in the Cayman Islands Inline Roller Hockey Federation’s youth roller hockey league.