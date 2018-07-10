Solomon Harris plans merger with law firm Bedell Cristin

Law firm Solomon Harris announced that it will merge with offshore law firm Bedell Cristin. The deal is expected to be complete by the end of August and Solomon Harris will subsequently rebrand as Bedell Cristin.

Founded in 1998, Solomon Harris is a full-service law firm known for a range of services around captive insurance and investment funds, capital markets, local investment, private client services, corporate and residential real estate, immigration, litigation, and insolvency and restructuring. The firm employs 28 people in Cayman.

International law firm Bedell Cristin has 140 staff in offices in the British Virgin Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore. It provides cross-border legal services focusing on Jersey, Guernsey and BVI law, particularly through its banking, funds and international private client teams, a corporate and commercial practice, and insurance and litigation practices in the Channel Islands.

Sophia Harris, founding partner at Solomon Harris, said the merger “is a natural development in the growth of our business as we expand our horizons into new markets.”

The common areas of focus, the strength of experience from Bedell Cristin and its presence in a range of leading jurisdictions, makes the firm an excellent fit, she said.

“Over the years, Solomon Harris has gone from strength to strength, building a Caymanian-founded firm into an organization that has clients all over the world and a reputation for excellence. We have ambitious plans to continue to grow the Cayman office under the Bedell Cristin name,” Ms. Harris said.

David Cadin, global managing partner at Bedell Cristin, described the merger with Solomon Harris as “an exciting, strategic move which extends our global footprint into another leading offshore jurisdiction.”

He added the ability to provide Cayman legal advice with an experienced team of Cayman-based lawyers enhances the capabilities of Bedell Cristin globally and will be particularly beneficial to clients in the Far East and Middle East, who mainly access the firm’s services through its Singapore office.