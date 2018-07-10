Police: $220,000 found inside cardboard box

A police raid on a suspected West Bay drug den last month turned up significant quantities of ganja and cocaine, as well as $220,000 cash that was stored in a cardboard box, officers said.

Two men, ages 28 and 35, were immediately taken into custody on drugs-related allegations, but had not been charged as of press time Tuesday.

The initial raid conducted June 28 had uncovered some ganja and cocaine at the home on Watercourse Road, but a follow-up search the next day involving both Royal Cayman Islands Police and Her Majesty’s Customs officers found even more contraband.

“During the searches, customs canines directed officers to two locations where a further quantity of ganja was found, along with a significant amount of cash hidden in a cardboard box, bringing the total amount of cash seized at the location to over CI$220,000,” the RCIPS noted.

On June 29, a 59-year-old West Bay woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, as well as suspected possession of ganja and cocaine with intent to supply.

“We have uncovered and disrupted an organized criminal enterprise which has managed to accumulate a significant amount of money,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne. “That money has been seized and will be dealt with under the Proceeds of Crime Law. We will continue to take action to target and disrupt these criminal enterprises, and deprive them of the proceeds of their criminal activity.”