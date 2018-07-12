One of two men charged in connection with an estimated 250 pounds of ganja pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Trial was set for two days, commencing Sept. 24.

Nickarthur Sanderson, 24, pleaded not guilty to possession of ganja with intent to supply, simple possession, and being concerned with the importation of ganja.

Jonathan Ashley Moore, 38, faces the same charges. He did not enter any pleas.

The men first appeared in court on June 25, when Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards advised the court that they had been arrested after an incident in East End on June 23. She said police officers on the Queen’s Highway had observed what appeared to be a “hand-off” between two boats offshore. One of the boats then headed toward Jamaica and the other came ashore.

Four men were allegedly seen offloading packages. When officers approached, they fled. The defendants were captured and, when brought to court, remanded in custody.

Defense attorney Oliver Grimwood said he was aware that the Crown was seeking cellphone analysis and DNA evidence from the packages. He indicated an intention to apply for bail on behalf of Mr. Sanderson at a later date.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden said she was awaiting evidence before Mr. Moore entered his pleas.

Ms. Richards advised that a certificate as to the exact weight of the ganja was likely to be received on July 23, so she suggested a return to court two days later.

Magistrate Grace Donalds set the next mention for Wednesday, July 25.

No mention was made of anyone else being charged in connection with this matter.