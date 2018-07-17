Cayman Connection UK to hold summer reception

The Cayman Islands Government London Office will host its fifth annual summer reception of Cayman Connection U.K. in Cayman on Wednesday, July 18, at the South Sound Community Centre.

There will be a drop-in session for students and parents from noon to 3 p.m., a workshop on culture and etiquette from 5-6 p.m., and an anniversary reception from 6-8 p.m.

“The event enables students going to study this year in the U.K. and those who are planning to study there in the future to attend individually or with their parents to get advice and news about life in the U.K., as well as answers to queries. Students already studying in the U.K. can also attend to network and take part in the celebrations,” organizers said in a press release.

For more information, visit www.caymanconnection.org.