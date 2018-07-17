Cayman Tennis Club gets a new coach

Tennis Pro Cesar Jaramillo will be calling Cayman home this summer. He has just joined the Cayman Islands Tennis Club to teach kids camps, cardio and private lessons during the summer.

Mr. Jaramillo has been active in tennis since 1997 and has been a DTB and USPTA certified instructor for 18 years. He has served in a variety of roles in the tennis community at local, state and international levels, and he continuous to do so.

Starting his career working at a local tennis club in Colombia as a ball boy for the tennis coach at age 11, Mr. Jaramillo played when he had a chance, but only for an hour a day. After six months, he became more confident and the coach allowed him to play his first tournament at age 12. He learned quickly and liked the competition.

After completing his studies to be a teacher, he combined that with his love of coaching to form a career, and he left Colombia at 19 to coach tennis in Germany.

He has been part of team IMG Nick Bolletieri in Bühl (Baden), where he managed the tennis programs, and also has worked with different tennis programs and tennis academies like Spencer & Spencer in Germany, Vahrendorf tennis club in Germany, and the Nick Bolletieri tennis program at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. He has been the personal tennis coach to junior tennis players like Melanie Klaffner, Marcela Gomez, Alejandro Bravo Diaz and others.

His favorite tennis players are Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, as he believes they are complete players and he admires their humility.

Mr. Jaramillo enjoys teaching children but says it is important to have fun and enjoy the game. That way kids want to do it more often and get better at it.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] for more details.