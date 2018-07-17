New Rotary Central president installed

Rotary Central Cayman Islands has installed its new president, William Inniss.

Mr. Inniss, 34, began his year-long term as the club’s 32nd president on July 1. He was installed as president in an official ceremony on June 22 at the Wharf Restaurant, which was attended by more than 100 Rotarians, guests and officials from other service clubs in Grand Cayman.

Outgoing President of Rotary Central Susie Bodden delivered a report of her Rotary year, highlighting the various milestones of achievement the club had seen over the past 12 months.

The President’s Installation Oath was administered by incoming Assistant District Governor, and Past President of the Rotary Club, Grand Cayman, David Kirkaldy, followed by a change of regalia and pins and the presentation of the gavel ceremony, guided by Ms. Bodden.

Other officers in the Rotary Central for the coming year are: President Elect Colin Fawkes, 1st Vice President David Downes, 2nd Vice President Steve Tippetts, Secretary Jennifer Leach-Tippetts, Treasurer Paul Arbo and Sergeant-At-Arms Corleen Goodman. The directors for 2018-2019 are: Past President Sandy Cram, club service; Sue Holmes, community service; Marzeta Bodden, international service; Bob Donohue, membership; Johnae Moss, vocational service; Khalesiah Barboram, youth service; and Carl Brown, public image.

“Members of Rotary Central bring value to our club by leveraging our wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise in our respective fields, to the benefit of our projects and the community we assist,” Mr. Inniss said. “We strive to reflect the diversity of our community and encourage inclusiveness with respect to age, gender, orientation, ethnicity, heritage, religious beliefs, political beliefs and our vocations. All are welcome. If this sounds of interest to you, please reach out to us – we have much to do.”