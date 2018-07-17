Funds from youth talent show go to Pines

The New Self-Help Community Foundation chose The Pines Retirement Home as the 2018 beneficiary of its annual community development fund.

For the last 17 years, the New Self-Help Community Foundation has raised funds through its flagship program, the “Talent Xposition of the Arts.” Part of the proceeds of each show are then donated to a worthy cause.

This year, New Self-Help Community Foundation donated $2,000 to Pines Retirement Home to assist with the purchase of a new vehicle to transport residents of the home who suffer from mobility issues.

The New Self-Help Community Foundation focuses on the betterment of society by empowering Cayman’s youth through the creative arts. The organization’s founder and CEO J.C. Connor said in a press release that he believes this year’s recipient is a worthy charity that often goes overlooked.

“Cayman’s elderly set a solid foundation on which we as a county must continue to build, and as we continue to progress, let us not forget our elderly, many of whom are in need of support and without a voice,” he said.

“This is the second time The Pines Retirement Home has been selected as the recipient of our annual grant, and I believe their goal is a worthy one that should be supported by the wider community.”

Lynda Mitchell, The Pines Retirement Home’s manager, said in the release that the donation is an important first step in securing a custom-built vehicle to transport the residents of the retirement home.

“Our current vehicle is not able to accommodate all the extra equipment, such as wheelchairs and other mobility devices needed by the residents of the home. The Pines Retirement Home is seeking to purchase a new handicap vehicle that will better accommodate our residents’ needs.”

For more information about the New Self-Help Community Foundation, call 927-7273 or email [email protected]