George Town Primary students bring joy to Pines residents

George Bothwell, 69, bursts into a huge grin after being hugged by two boys from George Town Primary School Year 6 class. The kids visited The Pines Retirement Home for a day of fun and fellowship on Friday.

Resident James Myles was also all smiles at the help and attention given to him by Year 6 student Romario Aransevia.

“I love when I colour with the seniors. They’re the kindest people. I told him his colouring was good and I wanted to spend the day with him,” Aransevia said.

Resident Warrington Bodden who felt too contented to open his eyes, sat with a smile on his face as he held the hand of a student next to him.

“It’s so good to have the children visit. “This one is family to me,” he said of the boy whose hand he held.

Quiet chatter and laughter could be heard around the room as the 29 students made their way around the circle of residents.

Student Shaya Pryce said he loved the elderly because they tell him about their past.

“They try to make us learn to stay on the right path rather than the wrong,” he added.

Classmate Rayne Harding enjoyed seeing faces that he knew and also interacting with new people.

“I love the elderly because they are calm. We can be respectable to them and they will react with kindness and they accept that respect,” he said.

Lynda Mitchell, manager of the Pines Retirement Home, said they were always delighted to have the children visit the seniors.

“Their interaction brings lots of joy and warmth and anytime they can come and visit we always welcome them, and the seniors love when they come,” Mitchell said.

The Year 6 students were accompanied by teachers Casy Swaby, Kadian Boland, Rodeshia Thomas and Marilyn Parker.