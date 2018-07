A burglar sprayed a woman in the face with hair spray after she woke up to find him in her North Side home early Thursday morning.

Police said the occupant disturbed a man who had entered her home in Rum Point Drive.

The man sprayed a substance, which police said was possibly hair spray, at her face, grabbed her purse and fled from the rear of the house.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as being of brown complexion, with short hair and wearing dark shorts.