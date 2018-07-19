The PADI dive organization has scheduled its fourth annual Women’s Dive Day for this Saturday. Female divers all around the world will be getting in the water to celebrate women in the industry, and Cayman is no exception.

Divetech is not only participating in the international event, being recognized in countries from the U.S. to Fiji; it is also attempting to set a Guinness World Record at the same time.

Last month, a group of 48 women from a large community of female scuba divers – Girls That Scuba – tried to set a record at Gili Trawangan in Indonesia. Although this was not the original plan, they realized that such a world record did not already exist, so why not go for it? After the event, they got in touch with Guinness to have their dive verified and approved, which can take weeks.

In the meantime, Divetech already has the record in its sights. The plan is to have more than 50 female divers form a human chain underwater at the Lighthouse Point shore dive site, and by last count, enough women have already signed up to make the goal a reality.

Julia Bradford of Divetech, a diving instructor and the organizer of the local Women’s Dive Day, says she expects to have around 80 participants by registration time at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Registration will be closed by about 1 p.m.,” she says, “and we’re hoping to have everyone in the water for about 2 p.m.”

Those who don’t dive are welcome to come along and cheer on their friends. This is a charitable event that will raise money for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation, as well as raising awareness for women in diving globally across all disciplines, including recreational, technical and free diving.

Vivo Cafe is getting in on the act, offering a vegan platter for $15 and 50 percent off all drinks. The platter consists of homemade hummus with crudités, homemade falafel with vegan tzatziki sauce, bruschetta caprese with tomato, vegan mozzarella and crostini, and sautéed potatoes with local moringa. Attendees are advised to book a table in advance, or to-go boxes will be available.

Divetech’s owner Joanna Mikutowicz has a long-standing history flying the flag for women in diving. Her passion for all things pink can be seen throughout her business, including a bright pink dive boat that definitely makes a statement.

Will Cayman set the Guinness World Record? Go along and see for yourself!

Pre-registration is mandatory for safety and logistical reasons. To book a spot at the event, call 946-5658 or email [email protected] Event starts at 12:30 p.m.