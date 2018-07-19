New Cayman stamps commemorate royal wedding

The Cayman Islands Postal Service has issued new stamps to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding.

The stamps are issued in four denominations and a first-day cover is part of the issue.

The Postal Service released the stamps on Wednesday. The stamps, in value denominations of 25¢, 75¢, 80¢ and $1, feature the couple in four different poses.

The first-day cover includes the stamps at a sale price of $3.60 for collectors.

The stamps are available for purchase at all post offices in the Cayman Islands. The first-day cover issue is available also at the Philatelic Bureau at the Seven Mile Beach Post Office located in West Shore Centre, at the General Post Office and the Hell Post Office.