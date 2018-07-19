Three burglary suspects apprehended at Smith Cove

Police officers converged on Smith Cove Thursday afternoon, bringing multiple cars, a helicopter, the K-9 unit and a boat from the Joint Marine Unit in pursuit of three burglary suspects.

After police located the suspects – two of whom had fled into the sea and another into nearby bushes at the beach – all three were subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

An eyewitness who watched events unfold told the Cayman Compass at the scene that the police descending on the beach on South Church Street was “like a movie.”

Witnesses said two of the suspects had burst out of the bushes near Smith Cove, also known as Smith Barcadere, and run into the water.

When police spoke to people on the beach, they were able to point out to the officers the suspects who were still swimming in the sea.

A third suspect was later found hiding in the overgrown vegetation next to the beach, witnesses said.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson confirmed that police officers were responding to a report of a suspected burglary on nearby Denham Thompson Way.