Officers from the Fire Service, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Department of Public Safety Communications (911) gather at the waterfront in West Bay Wednesday afternoon to take part in a mock near-shore search and rescue operation.

With the help of the police helicopter and a drone, a swimmer ‘in distress’ was located off the shore, enabling the Fire Service lifeboat to pick up the ‘victim’ and bring him back to the West Bay Dock. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay