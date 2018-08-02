Thieves posing as waiters conned beachgoers into handing over cash in a new escalation of petty crime on Seven Mile Beach.

Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker said two people had stolen menus from the restaurant and started taking orders from tourists on the beach. The duo apparently promised to deliver food and drinks to their deck chairs and asked for cash up front before disappearing with the money.

He only found about the scam when the victims turned up at the restaurant wondering why their meals were taking so long.

“We had some people come to Calico’s extremely upset wanting to know where their food and drinks were,” he said. “We had no knowledge of it.”

He said he had given the victims a meal on the house. But he is concerned that the incident last month and other petty crime on the beach is getting out of hand and impacting Cayman’s reputation.

“To come up here and experience something like that leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” he said.

“Almost every cruise ship day, we have a complaint of some kind – people being robbed, ripped off or approached for drugs. It is getting to the point where something has to be done. I would like to see tourism police on the beach every day. It is something we have to address before the next high season.”

He also highlighted continuing problems with vendors using public beach.

“You can’t even get to the beach at times because there are so many deck chairs lying around. It is chaotic,” he said.