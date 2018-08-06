Developer Gil Freytag passes away

Businessman and developer Gil Freytag passed away in the Cayman Islands on July 10. He was 89.

Mr. Freytag, who built the Vista Del Mar residential development on the North Sound, died at his Grand Cayman home.

According to a notice published by his family in Friday’s Cayman Compass, he was born on June 10, 1929, in Mexico. He immigrated to the United States where he attended and graduated in 1952 from the Engineering School at the University of Texas in Austin.

Mr. Freytag is survived by his three daughters, Maria, Vivian and Pat, as well as his son-in-law Charlie and grandchildren Leanna and Hale. He is predeceased by his wife Anne, who died in 2007.