Cayman’s national airline celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday.

Cayman Airways is marking its half century by offering discounted fares to many of its destination.

Earlier this year, the airline added 50th-anniversary logos to the fuselages of all its planes.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell issued a video message to congratulate the airline on its anniversary. “We have so much to be proud of in the many milestones we have been able to achieve as a country because of Cayman Airways,” he said.

“From its humble beginnings as Cayman Brac Airways connecting the Sister Islands to Grand Cayman, to its opening of the first U.S. international market, Cayman Airways has been our islands’ lifeline since 1968.”

The airline’s official anniversary date is Aug. 7.

Mr. Kirkconnell described Cayman Airways as a trailblazer for Cayman Islands’ tourism product. He said that with every new gateway the airline has established routes to and from, it has been the face of Cayman, acting as ambassadors for the islands.

Cayman Airways has a staff of more than 400 and operates three Boeing 737-300 aircraft, one Boeing 737-800, two SAAB 340B+ and a pair of Twin Otters.